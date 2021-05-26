USDJPY has been in a tight range underneath the 109.00 level this week, facing resistance near its shorter-term simple moving averages (SMAs) and support around the blue Kijun-sen line at 108.60.
The sideways move has positioned the price marginally below the tough ascending trendline, flagging more weakness in the near term. The momentum indicators are discouraging as well, with the RSI hovering slightly below its 50 neutral marks, the Stochastics sailing southwards, and the MACD preparing to enter the negative zone.
A drop below the 108.60 level, and particularly a close below the previous low of 108.29, where the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 110.95 – 107.47 down leg is placed, could press the price towards the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud and near the 107.82 restrictive area. Slightly lower the 107.47 territories could be the last opportunity for a rebound before a more aggressive decline drives the price towards the 106.65 zones.
On the flip side, the bulls would need to crawl back above the trendline and beyond the 50% Fibonacci of 109.21 in order to reach the important resistance territory around 109.84. The 61.8% Fibonacci is laying around the same level. Hence, any violation here could confirm additional gains likely up to the 110.65 – 110.95 hurdle, a break of which would put the pair back on an upward path.
Summarizing, USDJPY is holding a neutral-to-bearish bias in the short-term picture, where a move below 108.60 is expected to raise selling pressures. Alternatively, for an upside reversal to boost buying appetite it would need to stretch above 109.21.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Market optimism directs bulls toward 1.2300
EUR/USD stays well bid above 1.2250 heading into Wednesday’s European session. US Treasury yields snap four-day downtrend but fail to recall greenback buyers. Covid, geopolitics add strength to the risk-on mood amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD sustains the bounce above 1.4150 amid weaker US dollar
GBP/USD consolidates the recovery above 1.4150, as the US dollar remains on the back foot amid an upbeat market mood. Fed policymakers continue to downplay inflation risks. UK-EU trade flows slump amid Brexit fallout.
GBP/USD sustains the bounce above 1.4150 amid weaker US dollar
GBP/USD consolidates the recovery above 1.4150, as the US dollar remains on the back foot amid an upbeat market mood. Fed policymakers continue to downplay inflation risks. UK-EU trade flows slump amid Brexit fallout.
Shiba Inu may rally 20% despite indecisiveness
SHIB price does not show a clear directional bias as it trades in a narrow range. However, a minor upswing to retest the critical area for the third time seems likely. SHIB price is currently stuck in a tight range without a clear trend.
GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215
After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.