USDJPY tried but failed to reach 140!
I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at Brent Crude (UKOil), Gold (XAUUSD), CHFJPY, CADJPY, and USDJPY.
Yesterday we talked about the Bank of Japan intervening if USDJPY reached 140 and we didn’t quite get there.
We have a bit of a pullback today but watch this lower trend line to see if the bullish trend and JPY weakness continue.
We can see from the daily chart just how much JPY has fallen this year.
As traders, we are waiting for the big reversal and I encourage you to investigate other JPY pairs.
For example, we have an Ascending Triangle on the daily chart on CADJPY.
And a breakout on this CHFJPY chart with the Stochastic Oscillator indicating continued bullish price action.
So, if you are following one currency, it is important to look at all the pairs related to that currency and we will be looking at how to do that in tonight’s webinar on Analysing a Currency Pair.
We had been talking about a fall in the price of Gold and, with USD strength, price action has broken through several key levels of support.
We can see on the daily chart that the next level below is the base of this double bottom that got our attention last year.
Also, the Stochastic Oscillator is still looking bearish.
The Crude Oil market seems to be affected by uncertainty in the Natural Gas market and price action on Brent Crude is heading up to this upper trend line and we are waiting for the Stochastic Oscillator to turn down from Overbought.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to retain its recent gains
The AUD/USD trades a handful of pips below the 0.6900 threshold, easing amid a souring market mood. Inflation and recession-related fears weighed on global equities, which undermined demand for the aussie.
EUR/USD turns negative ahead of the ECB decision
EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after reaching a fresh weekly high of 1.0272. Turmoil in Europe and discouraging US news fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Speculative interest now waits for the ECB monetary policy decision.
Gold price is 'smelting' below $1,700 and just $20.00 away from key weekly pivot
Gold price is down 0.85% at $1,696,84 as the US dollar strengthens which left XAUUSD for December delivery down US$10.40 to US$1,717.70. Still, the spot gold price is below the psychological threshold and traders are eyeing a move to the weekly pivot of $1,676.
Litecoin price is breaking out!
LTC has breached a triangle consolidation to the upside. If the technicals are correct a rally towards $70 is underway. The bulls have established a new monthly high with a large bullish engulfing candle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!