USDJPY: Hang around current levels waiting for Trump's next move

US$Jpy has shot higher late in the session and now sits near descending trend resistance a break of which could see an acceleration higher.

On the topside, the initial, minor resistance lies at the 24 Feb high of 112.95. Back above 113.10/15 could then see a run towards the 23 Feb high of 113.45 and then to 113.72, the 22 Feb high. Above this, although unlikely for a while, would see sellers at 114.00/05 and then at 114.40 ahead of the recent trend high of 114.95. On the downside, minor support sits at 112.50 below which could then head back towards the day’s low of 111.91, although this looks a little unlikely given that the short term momentum indicators are now picking up some positive momentum. If wrong, further support will be seen at 111.60/70, below which there is a bit of a vacuum of support with the weekly cloud top at 111.30 and the Fibo support at 111 likely to provide the next downside targets. The dailies remain neutral, so it could be that we hang around current levels while now waiting on what Donald trump has to say tomorrow.

Economic data highlights will include:

Provisional Industrial Production, Housing Starts, Construction Orders (All Jan).