JPY halted the pullback from the five-year high of 116.33 around the 115.00 level on Tuesday, but the close below the 115.50 – 115.25 region is still keeping downside risks alive in the market.
The technical picture is also warning that bears have some fuel in the tank as the MACD is stepping below its red signal line and the RSI is struggling to gain momentum after the dip below the overbought area.
Unless the price returns above 115.50, traders will keep staring at the descending trendline currently positioned around 114.40. A clear move below that line could immediately stall near the 114.00 mark and the surface of the Ichimoku cloud, which has been somewhat supportive early in December. Should sellers claim that zone too, the decline could stretch towards the key 113.20 number, while deeper, a move beneath November’s low of 112.52 would officially snap the almost four-month-old upward pattern.
In the bullish scenario, where the price rises comfortably above 115.50, the crucial 116.11 resistance could prove an obstacle, preventing an advance towards the 117.00 psychological mark and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the 115.51 – 112.52 down leg at 117.36.
Summarizing, despite yesterday’s stabilization, negative risks have not disappeared in the USDJPY market. A rebound above 115.50 could substantially reduce such risks. Otherwise, a bearish extension towards 114.40 could be possible.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1400 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is dribbling close to weekly top below 1.1400, as the US dollar remains on the defensive alongside the yields, in the aftermath of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. Coronavirus woes, World Bank forecasts test immediate upside ahead of Eurozone industrial figures and the critical US inflation.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.3650 amid better mood, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD is trading close to two-month highs near 1.3650, helped by the recent pullback in the US dollar and yields. The risk sentiment remains lifted ahead of US inflation data. Brexit risks continue to loom, as UK's Truss threatens to trigger Article 16.
Gold flirts with daily low, around $1,815 ahead of US CPI
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains. An uptick in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and weighed on the metal. The downside seems limited as investors await the latest US consumer inflation print.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The Fed’s die is cast Premium
Accelerating inflation continues to plague the US economy. December CPI expected at 7%, a fresh 40-year high. Federal Reserve policy for 2022 has been set by 2021 inflation.