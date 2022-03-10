Stocks stabilized a bit as the USD moves down ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks, ECB press conference and US CPI figures. It appears that volatility is going to stay here as these will be some important data to track during inflation times and military actions. CB are trapped; they should had raised rates a few time already last year when the economy was improving, but they are considering higher rates now when there is a new "global war risk" on the table and commodity prices exploding.
Keep in mind that military actions come from debt, ALWAYS, and that's when you need cheap money not expensive, so it will be interesting to see how FED would react if inflation comes out strong. So keep in mind that on USDJPY, which is making impulsive rise this week, but there is some time for a retracement. Support is at 113.30/53.
USD/JPY 4h Elliott Wave analysis
