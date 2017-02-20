USDJPY extends correction but downside remains vulnerable
The pair extends recovery from 112.60 (low of three-day fall from 114.94) and cracked pivot at 113.59 (daily Kijun-sen) but without clear break for now.
Last week's strong upside rejection and subsequent fall continue to weigh on near-term action, as daily studies remain bearishly aligned. Current rally is still seen as correction that may extend above Kijun-sen pivot, before bears take control again.
Renewed downside attempts need to clear 112.60 support to open way towards psychological 112.00 level and key near-term support at 111.60.
Upper trigger lies at 114.05 (Fibo 61.8% of 114.94/112.60) and only sustained break here would neutralize bears for renewed attempts towards 115.00 zone.
Res: 113.59; 113.77; 114.05; 114.39
Sup: 113.33; 113.00; 112.60; 112.37
