USDJPY: Expect a sterner test of the lows

US$Jpy turned lower on Friday as traders took a risk-off stance ahead of the weekend due to the lack of progress from the Trump administration in announcing any details on tax cuts/infrastructure spending.

On the topside, minor resistance will arrive at 112.45 and 112.65 ahead of Friday’s high of 112.95. Back above 113.00 could see a run towards the 23 Feb high of 113.45 and then to 113.72, the 22 Feb high. Above this, although unlikely for a while, would see sellers at 114.00/05 and then at 114.40 ahead of the recent trend high of 114.95. On the downside, below Friday’s low, support will be seen at 111.60/70, below which there is a bit of a vacuum of support with the weekly cloud top at 111.30 and the Fibo support at 111 likely to provide the next downside targets. While the dailies are neutral, the 4 hour indicators look as though we can expect a sterner test of the lows on Monday so selling rallies now seems to be the plan.

Economic data highlights will include:

M:

T: Provisional Industrial Production, Housing Starts, Construction Orders (All Jan)

W: Nikkei Mfg PMI,

T:

F: CPI