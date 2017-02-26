USDJPY: Expect a sterner test of the lows
US$Jpy turned lower on Friday as traders took a risk-off stance ahead of the weekend due to the lack of progress from the Trump administration in announcing any details on tax cuts/infrastructure spending.
On the topside, minor resistance will arrive at 112.45 and 112.65 ahead of Friday’s high of 112.95. Back above 113.00 could see a run towards the 23 Feb high of 113.45 and then to 113.72, the 22 Feb high. Above this, although unlikely for a while, would see sellers at 114.00/05 and then at 114.40 ahead of the recent trend high of 114.95. On the downside, below Friday’s low, support will be seen at 111.60/70, below which there is a bit of a vacuum of support with the weekly cloud top at 111.30 and the Fibo support at 111 likely to provide the next downside targets. While the dailies are neutral, the 4 hour indicators look as though we can expect a sterner test of the lows on Monday so selling rallies now seems to be the plan.
