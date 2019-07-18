Market anxiety is back with investors perceiving signals of global economy cooling in weak company reportings, and also fearing renewed trade war risk. This reinforces their desire of buying up defensive assets like the Japanese yen.
Flows dominated by risk aversion made USDJPY reaching the Weekly Pivot Point support at 107.60 that has held three weeks ago. Below that level there is not enough congestion to arrest a decline to 107.00 where the Weekly Pivot S2 level nests with the lower 2-standard deviation band on daily charts. Once conquered, this support would open up the possibility of a plunge quickly to the 106.80 (25 Jun low) and from there analysts would start calling for the December lows at 104.80.
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD meets fresh supply as Treasury yields recover
EUR/USD is seen falling back towards the 1.12 handle, as the US Treasury yields recover across the curve and lend some support to the dollar bulls ahead of the US data.
GBP/USD off highs, holds above 1.2450 on solid UK data
The GBP/USD pair reverses upbeat UK retail sales data led gains, but holds firmer above the 1.2450 level amid renewed Brexit optimism around the Irish border backstop and broad USD weakness.
USD/JPY weakens farther below 108.00 handle, drops to over 2-week lows
Sliding US bond yields weigh on the USD amid impending Fed rate cut later this July. US-China trade tensions underpin JPY’s safe-haven demand and add to the selling bias.
Federal Reserve Beige Book: A rate cut is not about the US economy
The basic notes of the US economy, success on the consumer and labor sides coupled to an apprehensive business sector remained the status quo in the latest Federal Reserve report issued on Wednesday.
Gold: Dip-buying to limit any further declines
With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts still holding in the bullish territory, any subsequent slide towards the trading range resistance breakpoint – around the $1418 region, might still be seen as a buying opportunity.