Market anxiety is back with investors perceiving signals of global economy cooling in weak company reportings, and also fearing renewed trade war risk. This reinforces their desire of buying up defensive assets like the Japanese yen.

Flows dominated by risk aversion made USDJPY reaching the Weekly Pivot Point support at 107.60 that has held three weeks ago. Below that level there is not enough congestion to arrest a decline to 107.00 where the Weekly Pivot S2 level nests with the lower 2-standard deviation band on daily charts. Once conquered, this support would open up the possibility of a plunge quickly to the 106.80 (25 Jun low) and from there analysts would start calling for the December lows at 104.80.

