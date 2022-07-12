All eyes are most probably on the parity between the EURUSD at the moment. But there is another instrument, which is trading hot right now and, as you may have guessed, it’s USDJPY!
There’s a perception that the recent all-time highs are a result of the weak Yen. Of course, a weak Yen is an important piece of the puzzle but other pairs with the Yen do not look as bullish. At least, not anymore. So, the main suspect to blame is the USD.
While the EURUSD keeps pushing lower (0.9999 checked today!), the USDJPY stopped for a bit and we can now see a possible bearish reversal here. Of course, it’s still too early to claim an inevitable drop on the USDJPY but there is one pattern which increases the chances of that scenario – the head and shoulders pattern (gold). That pattern was activated today, when the price broke the neckline (red) and dropped almost immediately afterwards.
The first target was the support on the 136.7 (yellow) and we reached that quite fast. A bounce from this area could be a great occasion to buy and enter the market with a long-term trend. On the other hand, the price breaking that support could be a great occasion to sell. In that case, the potential target would be on the long-term up trendline (black). As for now, buyers seem to protect the yellow area on the hourly chart, which slightly favors the bullish side of the market.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0050 as US stocks open mixed
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate near 1.0050 in the early American session on Tuesday after having tested parity earlier in the day. Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed after the opening bell, helping the greenback limit its losses for the time being.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.1900
GBP/USD has extended its recovery and turned flat on the day near 1.1900 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The dollar is having a difficult time preserving its strength but the cautious market mood seems to be limiting the pair's upside.
Gold stays on the back foot near $1,730
Gold is struggling to attract investors and continues to trade near $1,730 despite a more-than-3% decline witnessed in the 10-year. The worsening demand outlook amid reinstated coronavirus lockdown measures in China seems to be weighing on the yellow metal.
XRP price could visit December 2020 lows if this happens next
XRP price is at an inflection point that could trigger a further sell-off after the recent breakdown of a stable and significant support floor. Therefore, investors need to be cautious about their takes on the market.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!