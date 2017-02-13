USDJPY – Bullish bias above daily Tenkan-sen

USDJPY

The pair cracked psychological 114.00 barrier today, on extension above initial target at 113.91(Fibo 61.8% of 115.36/111.57 downleg). Fresh bulls were limited by falling 30 SMA for now, but the downside stays protected by 20SMA at 113.35 that marks initial support. Expect near-term action to remain biased higher while the price remains above upside-turning daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 112.85). Daily close above 113.91 is needed to signal further recovery and open way towards next pivotal barrier at 114.54 (daily Kijun-sen).

Res: 113.91; 114.13; 114.54; 114.93

Sup: 113.35; 113.20; 112.85; 112.50

