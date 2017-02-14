USDJPY – bull-leg from 111.57 eyes 55SMA target at 115.00

USD/JPY

The pair extends strong rally of past four days and probes above 114.47 barrier (Fibo 76.4% of 115.36/111.57 downleg).

Break above daily Kijun-sen (114.21) is a bullish signal for extension towards next targets at 115.00/08 (55SMA / 50% retracement of entire 118.59/111.57 pullback).

Bullish near-term and improving daily studies are supportive for further upside.

Broken Kijun sen line now acts as initial support, followed by broken 30SMA at 113.95, where corrective dips should be contained.

Deeper pullback below 113.42 (20 SMA / 4-hr cloud top) would generate stronger bearish signal and increase downside risk.

Res: 114.58; 115.00; 115.36; 115.91

Sup: 114.21; 113.95; 113.42; 113.00

