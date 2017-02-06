USDJPY broke below 112.00 support; psychological 110.00 support coming in focus

USD/JPY

The pair eventually broke and closed below strong 112.00 support and cracked the top of weekly Ichimoku cloud (111.77), on extension below.

Bearish technicals on all timeframes favor further weakness, with light supports at 111.34 (28 Nov trough) and 111.00 (round-figure) seen on the way towards next target at 110.00 zone (110.19, ascending 100SMA and 109.91, daily cloud base / 50% retracement of 101.17/118.65 upleg).

Repeated close below 112.00 handle is needed to confirm break.

Former base at 112.50 offers solid resistance, guarding 112.75/113.00 barriers, which are expected to ideally cap extended corrective rallies.

Daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 113.47) marks the upper breakpoint.

Res: 112.50; 112.75; 113.00; 113.47

Sup: 111.34; 110.83; 110.19; 109.91

