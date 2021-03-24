USDJPY’s rally faltered around 109.35, with the price reversing lower to seek support near the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the upper boundary of the broken bullish channel at 108.44.
The momentum indicators warrant some caution as the RSI has peaked in the overbought area and is drifting towards its 50 neutral level, while the MACD is decelerating below its red signal line.
Sellers may wait for a decisive close inside the channel and particularly below the 20-day SMA and the 23.6% Fibonacci of the 104.91 – 109.35 up leg at 108.30 to take full control. As such, the pair could plunge towards the 38.2% Fibonacci of 107.65, while beneath that a more crucial support could develop around the 50% Fibonacci of 107.13 and the bottom of the channel.
Alternatively, a bounce near the 20-day SMA and the surface of the channel at 108.44 would resume positive sentiment, shifting the spotlight towards the 109.35 peak. Should the bulls dominate above the latter, strengthening the short- and medium-term outlook, the next obstacle may occur somewhere between 109.84 and 110.20.
In brief, USDJPY is currently facing a weakening positive bias in the short-term picture, though only a break below the 20-day SMA and the 108.30 level could raise the risk of a sharper decline.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of US data, EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 ahead of US jobless claims and GDP figures. Details of President Biden's infrastructure plans are eyed. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.