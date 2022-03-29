Welcome to this week’s market blast technicals.

Yesterday we promised to look at the Japanese Yen which has hit new heights on every chart.

In fact we have to look at the USDJPY monthly chart to see similar levels of resistance from 2015 and 2006.

We will keep an eye on JPY, looking for the reversal to the downside, but fundamental pressures like inflation, bond yields and Interest Rate differentials with other economies are causing the weakness.

Gold has retreated from its highs earlier in the month and the Stochastic Oscillator is still looking bearish.

Price Action is now at the key 38.2% fibonacci level of support so we will wait for a bounce or a break to the downside where we see several levels below.

Crude Oil is a fundamental story right now but we will monitor this consolidation of Brent Crude where we see the Stochastic Oscillator looking Oversold and what may be a Symmetrical Pennant forming.

The Daily chart on the S&P500 shows serious optimism on the part of investors with price action reaching a key level.

For the first time in months, MACD is looking bullish and we will wait for a break to the upside.