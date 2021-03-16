Yesterday we spoke about many Central Banks purchasing less gold than before and with no major geo-political events happening, pressure on XAUUSD is to the downside.
Technically, we see price retracing to the upper trend line, the Stochastic Oscillator is indicating overbought but the signal is not clean, and MACD has not quite given us its bearish signal but it is getting close.
If we zoom out to the Daily chart we can see the clear downward pressure and the Stochastic Oscillator is also overbought and is almost ready to cross over into a bearish signal so we will keep an eye on this.
Fibonacci gives us a good look at the next few days and weeks with the 50% level acting as key support and resistance, and the 61.8% level as support.
Looking at the major USD pairs, we see mixed strength and weakness but consolidation overall.
For example, USDJPY is at key resistance and forming an Ascending Triangle.
NZDUSD is rapidly forming a Symmetrical Pennant with the Stochastic Oscillator also showing consolidation.
USDCHF is looking like it might continue in its Bullish run as this Symmetrical Pennant might break to the upside with the Stochastic Oscillator crossing from oversold to overbought.
Yesterday we looked at “buying the dip” on the NASDAQ and it looks like a good idea with 2 days of bull candles.
Also, MACD is moving out of its bearish oversold histogram and the Parabolic SAR is clearly showing us its bullish side.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
