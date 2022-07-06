USD/JPY appears overbought; neutral-to-negative bias

USDJPY is moving sideways within a tight range of the 134.25 support and the 24-year high of 137.05, failing to post a higher high, suggesting an overbought market.

The RSI indicator is pointing down in the positive region, while the MACD oscillator is holding below its trigger line above the zero level, indicating a weak momentum. In trend indicators, the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) is turning lower, while the 40-day SMA is still following the medium-term uptrend line.

Further declines may meet support around the lower boundary of the channel, before tumbling to the ascending trend line around 133.00 and the 40-day SMA at 132.10. Not far below, support could occur around the 131.35 barrier ahead of the 126.30 level.

On the upside, resistance could come from the 24-year high of 137.05 before rallying towards the 140.00 psychological level. Higher still, the 146.83 resistance, taken from August 1998 would increasingly come into scope.

The medium-term picture continues to look predominantly bullish, with trading activity taking place above the short-term SMAs and the 200-day SMA. However, the short-term outlook appears overstretched.

EUR/JPY short-term outlook gloomy, but trendline still intact

EURJPY extended Tuesday’s 1.3% loss to a new three-week low of 138.25 during the early European trading hours on Wednesday as the bearish technical signals remained well intact.

The RSI has further stretched its downfall below its 50 neutral mark, justifying negative sentiment in the market. Likewise, the MACD keeps decelerating below its red signal line, while the falling Stochastics are still above their 20 oversold level, signaling that the latest decline in the price is not overdone yet.

Despite the bearish vibes, the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and the tentative ascending trendline drawn from the March low of 1.2438 could still act as a safety net against further depreciation today around 139.00. Such hopes could evaporate if the price slides below June’s low of 137.87, bringing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 124.38 – 144.24 uptrend into view at 136.65 instead. Falling below the latter, the pair could tumble towards the 50% Fibonacci of 134.31.

In order to eliminate negative risks and reinstate confidence in the bullish trend, the price will need to reclaim the 139.55 – 140.00 zone, where the 23.6% Fibonacci is also placed. If efforts prove successful, the bulls will push for a close above the 20-day SMA and the 142.00 level once again after failing to breach them this week. A durable move above those boundaries is expected to provide direct access to the crucial triple top at 144.20. Even higher, the door will open for the strong resistance line seen around 146.70 if the 145.00 psychological mark gives way.

Summarizing, EURJPY’s short-term outlook has turned gloomier following Tuesday’s plunge. A clear close below the trendline and the 50-day SMA could further bolster selling appetite.