USDJPY Analysis: Anchored around 113.00

Pair's Outlook

The USD/JPY currency pair followed a less positive for the Greenback path on Friday, having fallen under the 113.00 threshold after successfully maintaining trade above it for a whole week. The given pair still remains in a consolidation trend, meaning there is sufficient room for a decline towards 111.75 today, where the weekly S1 and the lower Bollinger band form support. On the other hand, a rally is also possible, with the 115.00 level being the main target, but with the 20-day SMA and the weekly PP representing immediate resistance circa 113.40 and another obstacle located around 114.40. Meanwhile, technical indicators are unable to confirm the possibility of either scenario.