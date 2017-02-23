US$Jpy is a little heavy on Thursday having broken below the 113.00 pivot, but holding above the 112.40 Fibo support.

The short term momentum indicators and the daily charts still give little hint either way so it could end up being another choppy session using 113.00 as a pivot. If wrong, then below the session low could see a run back towards 112.35/40 and to 112.00 although this seems unlikely at this stage. On the topside, back above 113.00 could see a run towards the session high of 113.45 and then to 113.72, the 22 Feb high. Above this would see sellers at 114.00/05 and then at 114.40 ahead of the recent trend high of 114.95. If 114.95 is taken out – unlikely today – there is little to stop the dollar heading on to 115.15/20, above which 115.60 would attract. A choppy 22 Feb looks the most likely outcome. Buying dips towards 112.40 might be a plan, with SL placed under 112.00.