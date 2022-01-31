Major Developments
- US GDP grew at a 6.9% pace to close out 2021, stronger than expected despite omicron spread.
- The German economy shrank 0.7% in the fourth quarter amid Covid-19 resurgence.
- The Fed plans to raise rates starting in March to cool inflation.
- India's forex reserves fell by $678 million to $634.28 billion in the week ended January 21.
USD/INR Weekly performance & Outlook
- The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.43 levels. The pair remained volatile during the week and finally closed at 75.04 levels.
- The US dollar surged against major currencies after the US Fed indicated an interest rate hike in March at its two-day policy meeting outcome. While the Fed policy statement was more or less along expected lines, Fed chair L's statements in the press conference were quite hawkish. The Fed policy statement said that with inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market, it would soon (we assume March) be appropriate to raise the federal funds rate.
- The USDINR pair also rose due to a slump in domestic benchmark equity indices that prompted some foreign banks to purchase US dollars, likely for foreign fund outflows from Indian equities. Some banks were said to have purchased US dollars on the behalf of oil marketing companies, which noted elevated Brent crude prices. Prices of Brent crude oil surged and were near the $90-a-barrel mark, driven by tight supply and rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
- Gold has retraced to levels below USD 1800 on higher short-term US real rates. Crude prices too are steady with Brent hovering around 7-year highs at USD 90 per barrel. The Dollar has strengthened, particularly against the low-yielding funding currencies such as JPY, EUR, and CHF as the policy divergence between the Fed and BoJ, ECB and the SNB is most stark. Month-end exporter selling has capped an upside in the USDINR pair. The forward points have dropped with a 1-year yield now close to 4.54%.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Friday’s spinning top, oversold RSI test sellers, 1.1185 in focus
EUR/USD remains sidelined around 1.1145, keeping Friday’s corrective pullback from multi-day low amid a quiet start to the week’s trading. The major currency pair justifies Friday’s bullish spinning top candlestick amid oversold RSI conditions.
GBP/USD: Bears lurking at critical daily resistance near 1.3440
GBP/USD bulls are taking control with eyes on a significant correction for the opening sessions. The bulls are correcting the bearish impulse on the daily chart and a move into retest old support near 1.3440 could on the cards for the sessions ahead. However, bears will be looking for a discount should the resistance hold initial tests
Gold steadies below $1,800 despite upbeat yields
Gold fades bounce off intraday low around $1,786 during a sluggish Asian session on Monday. The bright metal struggles to extend Friday’s losses around a six-week low as market players remain divided over the Fed’s next moves amid a light calendar and a one-week-long absence of Chinese traders.
Solana upside potential hanging by a thread on support going into next week
Solana is on the verge of opening another can of losses as the price looks set to close the trading week below the monthly S2 at $90.23. This close would set the scene going into next week for another leg lower, with first support at $61.44, almost 35% away.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Apple turns risk back on but can it hold after January falls
Monday represents the last chance to turn equities around for the year if our analysis is correct. The January barometer as it is known has an 80% success rate in predicting the outcome for the rest of the year. Apple (AAPL) has boosted market sentiment but can it hold?