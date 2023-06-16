USDCNH has been trading higher since the beginning of 2023, but we see it just as a higher degree (A)-(B)-(C) corrective rally that can be now completed after a sharp turn down with a daily bearish candle from key 61,8% - 78,6% Fibonacci resistance area.
So, now that Chinese stocks are waking up, be aware of stronger Chinese yuan, which can put USDCNH pair back to bearish mode, especially due to weak US dollar. Bearish looking USDCNH pair can send Aussie (AUDUSD) even higher, while it can be also supportive for metals.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0950 ahead of US data
EUR/USD treads water around mid-1.0900s during a sluggish Friday morning in Europe. The Euro pair struggles to extend the previous day’s run-up amid a minor US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. US sentiment data, Fedspeak eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates gains near 1.2800, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2800, off the highest level in 14 months in the European trading hours. The pair awaits more clues to extend the previous surge. The US Dollar attempts a comeback after Thursday's sell-off led by mixed US economic data.
Gold recovers further from multi-month low, back above $1,960
Gold price builds on the overnight goodish recovery from the $1,925-$1,924 area, or a nearly three-month low and attracts some follow-through buying for the second successive day on Friday.
Tezos price to potentially rebound from March lows as indicators exhibit a change in trend
Tezos price experienced a decline similar to most of the cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the month. However, while many altcoins are still painting red on the charts this week, XTZ steadied itself. The digital asset seems to be on the verge of initiating a recovery.
Why we're concerned about the bull
As the week comes to a close, we’re left worried about the state of financial markets. We’ve just come through a run of central bank meetings, and on net, the takeaway has been that central banks remain committed to or seriously thinking about higher rates going forward.