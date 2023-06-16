Share:

USDCNH has been trading higher since the beginning of 2023, but we see it just as a higher degree (A)-(B)-(C) corrective rally that can be now completed after a sharp turn down with a daily bearish candle from key 61,8% - 78,6% Fibonacci resistance area.

So, now that Chinese stocks are waking up, be aware of stronger Chinese yuan, which can put USDCNH pair back to bearish mode, especially due to weak US dollar. Bearish looking USDCNH pair can send Aussie (AUDUSD) even higher, while it can be also supportive for metals.

