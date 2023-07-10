In the last years, the renminbi made a pause in his attempt to get stronger against USD dollar. In February 2014, renminbi found support at 6.0153 and from there it made a perfect zig – zag correction structure to equal legs at 7.1964 in June 2020. After that, the USDCNH continue with the downtrend.
Renminbi July 2022 Weekly Chart
This zig zag structure took place as wave ((IV)), telling us that the renminbi should appreciate against the USD in long term. In June 2020, the pair dropped again possibly making a leading diagonal, that was the pattern we drew in the chart. If that structure played out we should see a bounce before continue with downtrend. Only a break lower of 6.3052 level will confirm that wave (II) is completed and the bearish trend will continue. After a year, the structure did not play out and the market broke above June 2020 high beginning a double correction structure. (If you want to learn more about Elliott Wave Theory, follow these links: Elliott Wave Education and Elliott Wave Theory).
Renminbi July 2023 Weekly Chart
The wave “a” began at 6.0153 (2014 low) and moved high in 3 waves structure almost hit 7.00 dollars ending at 6.9854. After this zig zag correction, we have a huge drop to 6.2359 developing a double correction structure to end wave “b”. The volatility did not leave things like that an enormous rally took place in the beginning of wave “c”. This movement developed again 3 waves higher completing wave “c” at 7.1974 and also wave (w) reaching the equal leg extension.
After that, we could see that an expended flat correction took place as wave (x) completing as an ending diagonal bouncing hard from 6.3058. This move higher looks like an impulse and we labeled as wave “a” ended at 7.3748 above wave (w) confirming the bullish sequence. Then USDCHN made a wave “b” ended at 6.6883 and bounced in the last leg higher. Currently, we are looking to develop an impulse higher to 7.4866 – 7.7646 area to fisnish wave “c”, the double correction wave (y), and the wave ((IV)) before renminbi continues with the downtrend.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stretches downside to near 0.6630 as Fed gets reason to resume policy tightening
AUD/USD hovers around the 0.6670 region as the Asian session begins, following Monday’s volatile session, with the pair unable to get a clear direction, though closed below solid resistance of the 50 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), each at 0.6686/82.
EUR/USD bulls attack 1.1010 hurdle as US Dollar slides on downbeat inflation expectations
EUR/USD bulls take a breather at the highest levels in more than two weeks around 1.1000 amid early Tuesday morning in Asia. The Euro pair cheers the broad US Dollar weakness, as well as the risk-on mood, despite hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
Gold: XAU/USD depressed, holds up above the $1,900 threshold Premium
Gold prices edged lower early on Monday, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,912.66 during London trading hours, although trimming most of its losses after Wall Street’s opening.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: CPI could give BTC direction
Bitcoin price could breach the $30,500 hurdle if it holds above the local low of $29,950. Ethereum price looks ready for another leg higher above $2,000 as ETH gains pace against the USDT. Ripple price shows investors are not trading the intermediate with possible entry and exit points at $0.448 and $0.506, respectively.
More downside pressure on the uck
There wasn’t much going on in Monday trade which was unsurprisingly reflected in the price action. We did see another round of mild but broad-based US