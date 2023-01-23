Part 1) Introduction

VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.

In the short term USDCHF has been negatively accelerating lower. In the long term USDCHF has been decelerating lower. With the long term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a short trade idea with an overnight time horizon.

Part 2) Trade Idea Details

2A) Trade Idea Graph

2b) Intraday Predictions

Sell $ 504,365 USD , or 5.04 lots of USDCHF ,



Part 3) USDCHF Trend Analysis

USDCHF last price was $ 0.92001 . The long term trend decelerating lower is stronger than the short term trend negatively accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the price was moving lower and decelerating over the past 18 days.

See Details ...

Part 4) USDCHF Value Analysis

Over the past 18 days, the USDCHF price increased 6 days and decreased 12 days. For every up day, there were 2.0 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3736% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.3311% Over the past 18 Days, the price has decreased by -1.74% percent. Over the past 18 days, the average return per day has been -0.0967% percent.

See Details ...

Part 5) USDCHF Worst/Best Case Scenario Analysis

Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for USDCHF, is $ 0.914694 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 0.925296 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 0.9218 could trade and that $ 0.9182 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.

Key Takeaways: