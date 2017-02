USDCHF developed ultimate high at 1.03380 and after that have smooth downward movement gradually contracting and loosing selling pressure gradually forming Falling Wedge. And Have Break Out at 0.99395. Break Out level is also GANN 90 Degree Level Rejection critical point of swing failure formation. Go Long on swing failure formation confirmation. Level Needed to Monitor for expected Resistance are GANN 90 and 45 Degree Levels. Keep Trailing SL