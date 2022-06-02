The New Zealand dollar moved upwards after the strong trade numbers from the country. According to the statistics agency, export prices jumped by 7.8% in the first quarter from the previous 2.8%. This increase was higher than the median estimate of 4.6%. At the same time, import prices rose from 3.7% to 7.2%. These numbers show that the country’s economy is doing well as demand for its products rise. Meanwhile, China warned New Zealand for choosing sides with the US and Australia in trying to limit Beijing's influence in the South Pacific. This is notable since China buys nearly a third of the country’s exports. Historically, New Zealand has portrayed its foreign policy as independent.



The Swiss franc rose against the US dollar after the strong inflation data. According to the Swiss statistics agency, the headline consumer inflation rose from 0.4% to 0.7%. This increase was better than the median estimate of 0.3%. On a year-on-year basis, the country’s inflation rose from 2.5% to 2.9%, which was also higher than the estimated 2.6%. Therefore, there are concerns that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will start hiking interest rates in the coming months. In a statement last week, the bank’s vice governor said that it could start moving later this year.

The price of crude oil declined sharply ahead of the upcoming meeting of OPEC+ members. In a statement, Saudi Arabia said that it will likely pump more oil if Russia’s output declines sharply. At the same time, some members of the cartel are considering suspending Russia from the cartel as Western sanctions begin to undercut the country’s ability to pump more oil. The US will publish the latest oil inventory data later today.

XBR/USD

The XBRUSD pair invalidated the break and retest pattern after it moved below the upper side of the ascending channel shown in white. It also made a down gap, which is slightly below the 25-day moving average while the MACD has moved below the neutral line. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved below the overbought level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling ahead of the OPEC+ meeting.

USD/CHF

The USDCHF pair dropped to a low of 0.9570, which was the lowest level since Tuesday. The pair moved between the lower and middle lines of the Bollinger Bands while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved to the neutral level. The MACD has moved below the neutral level. It has also moved slightly above the ascending trendline shown in red. Therefore. The pair will likely keep falling during the American session.

XAU/USD

The XAUUSD pair tilted upwards ahead of the upcoming US jobs numbers. The pair is trading at 1,856m which was higher than this week’s low of 1,830. The pair’s Stochastic Oscillator has moved above the overbought level. The Relative Strength Index has moved above the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely retest the key resistance at 1,863.