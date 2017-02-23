USDCHF – rejection at daily cloud top suggests consolidation before bulls resume

Two-legged recovery from 0.9859 (31 Jan low) showed initial signs of fatigue as rally faced strong resistance at 1.0143 (daily cloud top). Subsequent easing that formed daily candle with long upper shadow yesterday, confirms rally’s hesitation. In addition, daily slow stochastic is approaching overbought territory and daily cloud twist on 28 Feb, further support scenario of extended consolidation, before bulls resume. Initial support lies at 1.0072 (Fibo 38.2% of 0.9964/1.0139 upleg / yesterday’s low) followed by sideways-moving daily Tenkan-sen / 50% retracement at 1.0052, where extended downticks should ideally find support. Alternative scenario requires break below parity level (reinforced by daily Kijun-sen) would bring bears back to play and risk further weakness.

