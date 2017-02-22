USDCHF: Neutral

USD/CHF: 1.0091

USDCHF headed up to a high of 1.0140 today before giving up some ground and then accelerating lower on the release of the FOMC minutes to finish the day just above the session lows of 1.0077.

While the dailies also look constructive, the short term momentum indicators are now pointing a little lower so a test of the lows would seem possible, below which we might head back towards minor support at 1.0040/1.0020 ahead of the 1.000 pivot. Below here looks unlikely, but if wrong we could see a run back to the 17 Feb low of 0.9965. On the topside, resistance will be seen at 1.0100/10 ahead of the 1.0140 session high. Beyond there will see decent sellers at 1.0160 and at 1.0200, although this looks likely to be delayed for a while. Buying dips still seems to be the plan given that the dailies look positive, but keep a SL below 1.0000.