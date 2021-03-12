USD/CHF is pointing higher after recent setback [Video]

Good morning everyone.The USD is coming higher as US yields keep rising. So for now the EURUSD turn remains unconfirmed as long as market is below 1.2 key/bullish level. In this situation is better to look at USD vs weaker currencies which are JPY and CHF for the last few weeks. USDCHF made a very nice pullback recently which looks like a correction on the way up, so be aware of a push to a new high; ideally wave five that can be looking for a new slow down next week, possibly near the 0.9450. To get more detailed view and wondering what I am looking at other pairs then please check our video below.
