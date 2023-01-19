USDCHF slumped to test the former support area of 0.9085 on Wednesday before minimizing its losses to close the day around January’s low of 0.9166.
The price continued to hang around 0.9166 on Thursday, though with the RSI resuming its negative slope below 50 and the MACD sliding back below its red signal line, selling pressures may dominate in the short term.
If the bears retake control, the spotlight will fall again on the 0.9085 bar. Beneath that, the channel’s lower boundary seen at 0.9045 and the 0.9000 psychological level, which intersects the support line from May 2022, will also come into consideration in the event of a steeper decline. Breaching the latter, the bears could next halt near the 0.8920 handle.
Alternatively, a move above 0.9200 could re-challenge the constraining 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) at 0.9260. Then, the bulls will try to exit the bearish channel above the 0.9300 area with scope to reach the tough support-turned-resistance trendline around 0.9415.
All in all, USDCHF retains a negative bias in the short-term picture. A clear close below 0.9166 is expected to trigger the next bearish wave.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovering around 0.6900 after posting fresh weekly lows Premium
A late bounce in Wall Street helped AUD/USD move away from a fresh weekly low of 0.6871 with the pair currently battling to recover beyond the 0.6900 threshold. The US Dollar benefited for a second consecutive day from risk-off flows.
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0820 as ECB hawks hit the wires Premium
The hawkish rhetoric from different ECB officials provided support for the shared currency in a risk-averse environment. Unimpressive United States macroeconomic data kept investors in cautious mode.
Gold: Buyers maintain the pressure with eyes on $2,000 Premium
Risk aversion dominates financial markets on Thursday, helping XAU/USD to extend its gains towards the weekly high. The bright metal met buyers near the $1,900 threshold and currently trades around $1,920, holding on to early gains.
Crypto traders fight ransomware hackers, payouts decline 40% to $456.8 million in 2022
Crypto traders refuse to pay ransomware hackers, and their exploit has dropped 40% Year-on-Year from 2021 to 2022. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis shared details of funds collected by ransomware hackers in a new report.
Stocks lose traction despite improved US data
Stocks are on the slide once again, as fears of prolongued periods of high interest rates cast aside recent optimism on falling inflation. However, todays improved US data does help ease some of the fears that we could be facing a sharp economic collapse this month, says Joshua Mahony.