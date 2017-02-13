USDCHF above the parity again

February is the month when USD is gaining strength and it can be seen on almost all instruments on the Forex market but not on all of them there is a clear signal to by the USD. One of the instruments, where the buy signal is created is USDCHF and bullish sentiment here is supported by few additional, technical factors.

First of all, we can see that in January, the price created a flag formation (black lines), which is a trend continuation pattern. Trend is bullish and that what the breakout was here as well. In addition to that, between the January and February, the price broke the 0.995 support, which was a very important stronghold for buyers. Ok, that is a bearish factor so why I mention this here and now? Because the breakout was false (orange area) and after few days the price came back above this level. That created a false breakout pattern, which usually results in the movement in the opposite direction.

Now, price is testing the 38,2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent flag. This can be a mid-term resistance but the buying pressure here is high and maybe traders won't have any problems with pushing the price higher. Closing a daily candlestick above the 1.005 level will be definitely a good sign on this pair and this should open the way for new long-term tops. Buy signal will be denied here, once the price will come back below the blue area but so far, chances for that are rather limited.

