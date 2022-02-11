USDCAD has been oscillating back and forth this week, unable to sustain its strength above the 1.2700 level. Yet the pair remained well supported around the 1.2665 floor, making another attempt to reach Monday’s high of 1.2755 above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) today.

The technical indicators are somewhat favoring the current upside pressure in the price, reflecting a neutral-to-bullish bias. The RSI has refused to cross below its 50 neutral mark and is gradually pushing for some recovery, while the fast Stochastics are pivoting northwards to mark a higher high. In addition, the MACD, although muted, is still holding some footing marginally above its red signal line.

Should buying appetite nourish in the coming sessions, traders may immediately target the 1.2800 number, which overlaps with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.2287 - 1.2962 upleg. Not far above, the 1.2853 barrier may attract greater attention, as this could be the key for a rally towards the 1.2962 peak.

Alternatively, a step beneath 1.2663, where the 20-day SMA is converging, may pause around the 50% Fibonacci of 1.2625. Lower, there is no major support till the 200-day SMA and the crucial base at 1.2500. The ascending trendline drawn from the 2021 low of 1.2006 is cementing that floor. Therefore, failure to hold above it could confirm additional losses towards the 1.2450 – 1.2430 region.

Overall, the market is maintaining a sideways trajectory so far this year and that may not change unless the price picks up steam above the 1.2962 top to meet the 1.3030 resistance territory or tumbles below the 200-day SMA and the ascending trendline at 1.2500.