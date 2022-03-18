USDCAD is currently challenging the long-term ascending trend line and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) around the 1.2600 psychological mark. The price is showing some signs that it would be a penetration of the diagonal line, suggesting the start of a neutral outlook.
According to the technical indicators, the MACD oscillator dived beneath its zero line, strengthening its momentum below trigger line, while the RSI is falling below the neutral threshold of 50. The 20- and 40-day SMAs are ready for a bearish crossover, confirming the recent move.
In case the pair changes its direction to the downside, the bears will probably challenge the previous bottom at 1.2580. A break lower, could last until 1.2450 before moving lower towards the 1.2285 support, taken from the low in October 2021.
Alternatively, a rebound off the uptrend line may drive the price towards the 20- and 40-day SMAs at 1.2730. Above the latter, the 1.2875 resistance, which rejected the market’s actions recently could be another level in focus ahead of the 14-month high of 1.2960.
Summarizing, USDCAD maintains a bearish phase in the short-term picture, and if there is a successful drop beneath the rising trend line it could change the long-term outlook to negative as well.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000 on Friday as the risk-averse market environment helps the greenback outperform its rivals. The latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict suggests that there is little to no progress toward a peace agreement.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3100 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot on Friday and declines toward 1.3100 with the dollar continuing to gather strength. Supported by safe-haven flows, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on a daily basis above 98.50.
Gold fluctuates in daily range below $1,950
Gold is trading in a relatively tight range below $1,950 on Friday. Although the precious metal finds demand as a safe haven, the broad-based dollar strength is not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Shiba Inu price back to square one as bull rally gets cut short
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action retook a step back and pared almost all the gains from Wednesday’s rally. Investors are swinging back into bearish mode as tail risks emerge.
Biden to speak to China's Xi Jinping about Russia-Ukraine war
US President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and 'other issues of mutual concern' via phone call.