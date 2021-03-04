Key Resistance: 1.2680.

Key Support: 1.2600 – 1.2500.

Long Term View

The USDCAD has been in a very strong down move for the past few months and now it the upside has been capped by the 1.2740 which has been the weekly high of the past 3 weeks.

1H Chart Analysis

This week the USDCAD rejected again the 1.2740 and dipped 155 pips to retest the weekly lows at around the 1.2590. It has now pulled back 50% of that move to the weekly pivot and a previous zone of support turned resistance giving us a high probability trend continuation setup.

Subscribe to my analysis