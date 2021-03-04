Key Resistance: 1.2680.
Key Support: 1.2600 – 1.2500.
Long Term View
The USDCAD has been in a very strong down move for the past few months and now it the upside has been capped by the 1.2740 which has been the weekly high of the past 3 weeks.
1H Chart Analysis
This week the USDCAD rejected again the 1.2740 and dipped 155 pips to retest the weekly lows at around the 1.2590. It has now pulled back 50% of that move to the weekly pivot and a previous zone of support turned resistance giving us a high probability trend continuation setup.
The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by ogfx is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. OGFX and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.
