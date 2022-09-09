USDCAD is coming lower, after 75bp increased by BoC, but Rogers noted that the rates will need to be rised further. At the same time, we see USD making a strong reversal across the board while crude oil is trying to stabilize near 80-82USD. This makes a perfect case for some bearish price action. However this reversal can be temporary as we are now tracking wave b pullback that can belong to a higher degree fifth wave of an ending diagonal. Ideall resistance is at 1.3300/1.3400 area.
I think that later this year or in 2023 current USD bull cycle can come to an end, but of course this will depend on further FEDs interest rate policy decision. As soon as FED will signal that they are approaching end of the cylce the USD will be expected to turn south across the board.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
