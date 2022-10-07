USD/CAD seems to return to gains

USDCAD is gaining sustainable ground, finding support at the 1.3505 barrier. The 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are following the upward movement; however, the technical oscillators are weakening their momentum. The MACD is standing beneath its trigger line in the positive area, while the RSI is flattening above the neutral threshold of 50.

Traders would be more eager to engage in buying activities if the price manages to surpass the nearby resistance at 1.3840, where the 29-month high is placed. If this is successfully breached, then the rally may next rest somewhere near the 1.4170 resistance, taken from the highs in March 2020.

On the flipside, the selling pressure could accelerate if the market deteriorates below the 1.3505 former strong support area, which stands near the 20-day SMA. Such a move could next bring the 1.3420 barrier under the spotlight, which if violated could trigger sharper losses probably towards the 1.3225 line.

In the long-term timeframe, the pair is in a bullish trend and only a move beneath the 200-day SMA would put the market in a sideways path.

GBP/JPY flirts withs short-term SMAs after declining move

GBPJPY is posting a bearish correction after the 11% gain and the rebound off the 26-month low of 148.80. Currently, the price is testing the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and slightly lower the 200-day SMA is acting as significant support. The RSI is consolidating near the 50 level, while the MACD is standing near the zero level.

To the downside, immediate support could come from the 200-day SMA at 160.50 before diving towards the 152.60 barrier. The next hurdles could come at the 150.95 and the 26-month trough of 148.80.

Otherwise, if buyers push above the moving averages, initial resistance could come from the 165.70 barrier ahead of the 167.50 line. Climbing higher, the more-than-six year high of 168.65 could interrupt the test of a key region of 175.00, reached in April 2015.

Summarizing, the very short-term bias has turned bearish but if the price shifts above the 165.70 mark, and especially beyond 168.65 the picture could turn positive.