USD/CAD retraces after hitting fresh 29-month high

USDCAD has been in a steep uptrend since mid-September when the price managed to forcefully cross above the 1.3222 region. Although the pair spiked higher to a fresh 29-month high in the previous daily session, it quickly corrected lower and closed the day with losses, hinting that the rally could be overstretched.

The momentum indicators currently suggest that bullish forces are waning. Specifically, the stochastic oscillator is sloping downwards after posting a bearish cross, while the MACD histogram has retreated beneath its red signal line but remains in the positive territory.

Should the negative momentum strengthen, the pair could extend its recent retreat and encounter initial support at the 1.3675 region. Sliding beneath that floor, the bulls might aim for the recent low of 1.3500 before the attention shifts to the July peak of 1.3222. Even lower, the 1.3074 barrier could prove to be a tough one for the price to overcome.

Alternatively, if buyers re-emerge and push the price higher, the 1.3840 hurdle may act as the first line of defence. Crossing above the latter, the 29-month high of 1.3976 could provide further upside protection. Should that barricade fail, the price could ascend to form multi-year peaks, where the May 2020 resistance of 1.4140 may curb any advances.

Overall, even though bullish pressures appear to be subsiding, USDCAD’s steep uptrend remains intact. Nevertheless, a dive beneath the 1.3500 floor could be the starting point of a moderate downside correction.

GBP/JPY continues the upside momentum above 200-day SMA

GBPJPY posted a bullish rally over the last couple of days, rebounding off the 159.70 barrier and surpassing the SMAs as well. The pair is flirting with the 167.00 round number with the technical oscillators confirming the recent bullish bias. The RSI is ticking slightly higher in the positive region, while the MACD is extending its movement above its trigger and zero lines.

More upside pressures could open the way for the next immediate resistance at 167.50 before resting near the more-than-six-year high of 168.65. If the market manages to jump higher, the April 2015 peak of 175.00 may halt the bullish actions.

On the other hand, a dive beneath the 165.70 support could take the market towards the 50- and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at 162.30 and 161.30 respectively ahead of the 200-day SMA at 160.70. Steeper losses could meet the 159.70 obstacle and the 152.60 hurdle.

To sum up, GBPJPY is bullish in the very short-term and any advances beyond the more-than-six-year high could endorse a long-term positive outlook.