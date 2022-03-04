USD/CAD bounced up immediately after the dive to a one-month low of 1.2589 on Thursday, with the price currently pushing for an advance above the 1.2700 level and beyond the 20-day simple moving average (SMA).
Although the price has rejected a close below the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.2287 – 12962 upleg, the momentum indicators are still in confusion as the RSI is hovering around its 50 neutral mark, the MACD remains attached to its zero line, and the Stochastics look to be pivoting northwards near their 20 oversold number.
Hence, buyers may wait and see whether the price can sustain its positive momentum above the 1.2700 number before they target the 1.2800 resistance. An extension higher from here could test the tentative descending trendline around 1.2853, a break of which could give the green light for a continuation towards the one-year high of 1.2962. A new higher high above the latter may bolster buying appetite, bringing the 1.3030 barricade next under examination.
A close below 1.2625 could confirm additional declines, though traders may not strongly engage in selling activities unless the price crosses below the 200-day SMA and the supportive trendline drawn from the 2021 low of 1.2006 at 1.2560. If that turns out to be the case, the bearish wave could extend straight to the 61.8% Fibonacci of 1.2500, while lower, a step below the 1.2450 – 1.2430 base could squeeze the price towards October’s low of 1.2287.
In brief, the sideways trajectory in USDCAD is expected to remain intact unless the price rallies above 1.2853 or plummets below 1.2560.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950
Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Shiba Inu price under selling pressure could revisit $0.000020
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
CEO reverses price hikes, but stock still set to break $50
Rivian (RIVN) stock remains highly volatile, one of its defining features, as it whipsawed around on Thursday with some conflicting news. The stock though still was weak and closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday at $50.91.