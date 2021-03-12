USD/CAD rebounds above 3-year low but outlook is still negative [Video]

USDCAD is heading marginally north after the slip to the 1.2525 support level, however, the pullback off the descending trend line in the previous sessions signals a strong negative momentum in the broader outlook.
From the technical view, the MACD oscillator is suggesting a flattening movement as it stands slightly below its zero and trigger lines, however the RSI is pointing up in the negative territory. The Ichimoku lines are indicating a neutral-to-bearish bias in the short-term.
Further losses could take the bears towards the immediate trough created in April 2018 at 1.2525 before tumbling to the three-year low of 1.2467. If selling interest intensifies, traders could have eye for the 1.2250 barrier, being the low from January 2018.
In the positive scenario, any advances above the falling trend line could hit the 1.2750 hurdle and the lower surface of the Ichimoku cloud. Above that, the levels between 1.2880-1.2950 could halt bullish movements, before testing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 1.4668 to 1.2467 at 1.2990. More gains could lead the price until the powerful 200-day SMA currently at 1.3090.
In conclusion, USDCAD has been in a bearish tendency over the last year and only a significant climb above the 200-day SMA may switch this outlook to neutral.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1950 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1950, pausing a three-day winning streak, with prominent analysts raising their year-end target for the US 10-year yield. the Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and coronavirus lockdowns could keep the EUR bulls at bay
GBP/USD off the lows, regains 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD has bounced-off lows and recaptures 1.3950 despite mixed UK economic data. The cable remains undermined by broad-based US dollar strength, as the Treasury yields rebound on relfation trade.
XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area
A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted fresh selling around gold. A modest pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.