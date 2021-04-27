The US Dollar has continued to lose ground against the Canadian Dollar since the market opened this week. Not satisfied with the steep drop in the pair at the end of last week, US bears continued to apply pressure early on Monday. The pair is currently at 1.2360, but the downwards pressure is weakening but still very much present.
The bulls were only able to regroup and produce a small hump today but have begun losing ground again. Although, without the same velocity as earlier in the day. A period of consolidation might be too early to call, but this is what the M5 is showing. A short-term point of support is held at 1.2385. I will be keeping an eye on this level to determine the strength and sentiment of traders on both sides.
CAD bulls have much to chew on
This week, CAD bulls are heartened by Bearish sentiment that has reappeared in WTI Crude. The commodity fell ~1.5% last week and has continued its decent on Monday. Some latent bearish pressure is still wanting to push barrels down to US$61.00.
Further adding fuel to the fire is the boom in commodity prices. Spot and futures prices for Metals and Agriculture have experienced some healthy gains recently. For instance, corn futures hit a seven-year high on Monday trading as US mid-west droughts might cause shortages, while Palladium, a significant Canadian mining material, is up by more than 2.6%.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
