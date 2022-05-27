This Friday we’re analysing the USDCAD, where we can see a very handsome bearish setup. If we look at yesterday’s calendar, fundamentally it should not be a surprise, as we had important data for both currencies, traditionally at the same time. The preliminary GDP in US was worse than expectations and Core Retail Sales in Canada was better than expectations. This is bearish for USD and bullish for CAD, so in consequence negative for the USCAD. So how did that play out?
From a technical point of view, it worked out great! For the past weeks, the USDCAD was drawing a Head and Shoulders pattern (yellow). Interestingly, the head itself was also a false breakout above the horizontal resistance on the 1.295 (blue). A false breakout is usually a great signal in the opposite direction and when combined with a head and shoulders pattern…wow. So most recently, the USDCAD managed to break the neckline (red) of the Head and Shoulders pattern, which in theory brings us a proper long-term sell signal.
The target for this movement is on the long-term up trendline (black), which connects the lows from June 2021 and April 2022. With the current situation, getting there seems like the most likely plan. The sell signal will be cancelled, when the price comes back above the blue resistance but chances for that are now rather limited.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.0750 as USD recovers ahead of PCE inflation
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0750, easing from weekly highs. The US dollar cuts losses amid easing risk-on trades in early Europe. Little of note in the EU docket puts the US PCE inflation in focus.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.2600, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating gains above 1.2600, having stalled its upside, as the US dollar recovers ground amid the souring market mood. Cable finds support from the UK's household support package and easing aggressive Fed tightening bets. Key US data awaited.
Gold stages a comeback, key levels to watch
Gold Price is staging a solid comeback after finding strong support near $1,840 over the past two trading days. The bright metal is looking to retest the two-week highs on the road to recovery.
Why Elon Musk’s tweet failed to move Dogecoin price
Dogecoin price continues to produce lower lows on a four-hour time frame. As DOGE approaches the $0.073 support floor, investors can expect a decent bounce to $0.087.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!