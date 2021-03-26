USDCAD is set to close with moderate gains for the second consecutive week, though questions are being raised about whether the latest upside correction can see a further continuation in the coming sessions as the pair is currently battling with the one-year-old resistance trendline. Not far above, the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and the lower boundary of the Ichimoku cloud could enhance that wall as they did early this month.
Although the RSI and the MACD have shown some improvement, the former seems to be struggling to hold above its 50 neutral mark, while the latter has yet to cross above the zero line. The Ichimoku indicators also remain a bit discouraging, as the red Tenkan-sen line is still located some distance below the blue Kijun-sen despite its latest rebound.
A bounce above the trendline and inside the cloud is expected to stretch till the important area of 1.2700 – 1.2765, where any break higher could raise some confidence that an uptrend may be in progress, likely bringing the 1.2835 – 1.2900 resistance region next into view.
Otherwise, failure to breach the long-term trendline and a close below the 20-day SMA at 1.2550 could activate a steeper downfall towards the 1.2460 – 1.2400 supportive zone. Should sellers dominate below the latter, the spotlight will shift to the 1.2300 round-level.
Briefly, USDCAD is in a neutral mode in the very short-term picture, ranging between a tough resistance trendline and the 20-day SMA. Any violation of these boundaries could direct the pair accordingly. For a more sustainable rally, the price should overcome the 1.2700 – 1.2765 zone.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on better market mood, upbeat data
EUR/USD has been edging higher, rising toward 1.18. The safe-haven dollar is taking a breather from gains. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports, the blockage of the Suez Canal, and rising US cases persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates with 96.6 points.
GBP/USD advances after upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is changing hands around 1.3750, rising amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Cardano prepares for 21% upswing
Cardano has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, eyeing gains to $1.35. The RSI validates ADA’s uptrend after bouncing off the oversold region. Recovery is likely to be a painstaking exercise, according to the resistance seen in the IOMAP.
XAU/USD remains trapped between key averages, awaits US data
Gold attempts a bounce, as the US dollar pulls back from multi-month tops. XAU/USD wavers between 21 and 100-SMAs on the 4H chart. All eyes on the US data for a range breakout in gold.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.