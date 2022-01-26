American shares continued their volatility on Tuesday as investors waited for the upcoming interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve that will come out later today. Economists expect that the Fed will deliver a relatively hawkish decision. In it, the bank will slash its quantitative easing (QE) policy for the third month in a row and then point to a rate hike in March. Stocks were also volatile as investors reflected on the strong American consumer confidence data. According to the Conference Board, consumer confidence dropped from 115.2 to 113.8 in January. This decline was a bit better than the median estimate of 111.8. Additional data showed that the country’s home price growth slowed in November.
The Canadian dollar moved sideways in the American and Asian sessions as investors waited for the upcoming interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada. The bank is expected to leave its interest rate unchanged at 0.25%. However, like the Fed, analysts expect that the BOC will sound hawkish considering that the country’s economy is doing well. The unemployment rate has declined while inflation is rising as the ongoing supply chain challenges remain. Data published earlier this month showed that the unemployment rate declined to a pandemic-era low of 5.9% in December.
The earning season will continue today. On Monday, IBM published relatively strong quarterly results as demand for cloud computing improved. Microsoft had a similar sentiment on Tuesday after the company published strong results. However, the General Electric stock price tumbled by over 7% after the company published weak results. Similarly, Johnson & Johnson published weak revenue and higher profitability. Later today, some of the firms that will publish their quarterly results are Anthem, ADP, Freeport-McMoran, and General Dynamics, among others.
USD/CAD
The USDCAD pair moved sideways ahead of the upcoming Fed and Bank of Canada decision. The pair is trading at 1.2623, which was slightly lower than this week’s high of 1.2700. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. It is also above the 50-day moving average. A closer look shows that the pair is forming a bullish flag pattern while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been in a bullish trend. Therefore, the pair will likely have a bullish breakout today.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few days. The pair has dropped to a low of 1.1263, which was the lowest level since December last year. On the six-hour chart, the pair has moved below the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern. The moving averages have formed a bearish crossover pattern while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been in a bearish trend. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling ahead of the latest Fed decision.
EUR/JPY
The EURJPY pair declined after the relatively strong German business confidence data. The pair is trading at 128.45, which is substantially lower than this month’s high of 131.60. On the four-hour chart, the pair is between the lower and middle lines of the Bollinger Bands while oscillators have been falling. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as bears target the key support level at 128.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1300, with eyes on Fed
EUR/USD is battling 1.1300 as traders brace for the Fed’s verdict, following a two-day downtrend. The US dollar licks wounds alongside the Treasury yields amid a typical pre-Fed cautious market. ECB’s Lane dismissed concerns over Omicron-linked challenges to inflation.
GBP/USD eases to 1.3500 amid Brexit concerns, ahead of Fed
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500, as the US dollar holds lower ground amid weaker yields. Concerns over Brexit and UK politics could cap the upside in the pound. Traders remain in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed decision.
Gold: Key levels to watch, Fed in focus
Expectations of a hawkish Fed outcome are limiting the upside in gold price, although bulls draw support from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine geopolitical turmoil.
Dogecoin short squeeze will launch DOGE to $0.25
Dogecoin price has been on a wild ride over the past few weeks. After gaining more than 50% between January 11 and January 15, DOGE dropped a further 44% to print new nine-month lows.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: No surprises for a 25bps rate hike Premium
BOC to keep the overnight rate steady at 0.25% at its first policy meeting of 2022. A surprise 25-bps rate hike cannot be ruled out amid hotter Canadian inflation, labor market.