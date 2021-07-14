The GBPUSD rose slightly after the relatively strong UK consumer price index data. The numbers showed that the overall inflation dropped from 0.8% in May to 0.5% in June. On a year-on-year basis, the headline CPI rose by 2.5%, which was the highest level in more than three years. It was also above the median estimate of 2.2%. Excluding the volatile food and energy prices, the CPI rose by 2.3%. This inflation is mostly because of the rising commodity prices, supply logjam, chip shortages, and the economy’s ongoing recovery. Further, the FTSE 100 declined by more than 0.5% as investors started to price in a more hawkish BOE. While most companies in the index declined, banking stocks like Lloyds, NatWest, and Barclays rose after the BOE removed the dividend and buyback cap.
The EURUSD attempted to recover after it declined sharply following the recent strong US consumer price index. The data showed that the headline CPI rose by 5.2% in June while core CPI rose by more than 4%. This was the fastest inflation rate in more than a decade. The pair rose even after the disappointing EU industrial production data. According to Eurostat, the bloc’s industrial production declined by 1.0% in May after rising by 0.6% in the previous month. This decline led to a year-on-year increase of 20.5%. The production likely eased in June as more countries implemented curbs to halt the Delta wave.
The NZDUSD was one of the best-performing currency pairs after the relatively hawkish interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). The bank left interest rates unchanged at 0.25%, where it has been in the past few months. The most notable change to the policy was that the bank decided to do away with the monthly asset purchases (QE). Other notable events today were the strong earnings by BlackRock, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo, and the modest Swedish inflation data. Later today, the market will react to the latest Bank of Canada decision and testimony by Jerome Powell.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair had a relief rally on Wednesday even after the strong US inflation and weak Eurozone industrial production data. The pair rose to 1.1793, which was slightly above this week’s low of 1.1772. The pair is below the 25-day and 15-day moving average (MA) and the descending channel is shown in yellow. It has also moved above the lower line of the descending channel. Therefore, while the pair may keep rising, there is a possibility that this relief rally will fade soon.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair rose to an intraday high of 1.3852 after the latest UK inflation numbers. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved above the important support at 1.3784, which was the lowest level on June 21. It is also a few pips above the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a bullish divergence pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in the current range ahead of Jerome Powel’s testimony.
USD/CAD
The USDCAD pair was in a tight range ahead of the latest BOC decision and Jerome Powell testimony. The pair is trading at 1.2505, which is slightly below this week’s high of 1.2538. It is also slightly below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. It has also formed a bullish flag pattern that is shown in orange. Therefore, the price will likely break out higher after the BOC decision or during Powell’s speech.
