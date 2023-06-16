USDCAD corrected sharply lower to a nine-month low of 1.3200 on Thursday, following the close below the support trendline, which had been buffering downside movements since November.
The pair is in the third week of declines and could keep going down despite today’s lack of selling pressure. The RSI and stochastic oscillator are close to oversold levels, suggesting a sideways move or upside reversal, but they are not changing direction to the upside yet. The falling MACD is also reflecting dampened market sentiment.
It’s also worthy to note that the 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) have posted a death cross for the first time since August 2020. The 20-day SMA has crossed below the longer-term SMAs too, flagging a potential deterioration in the market trend.
Therefore, if the 1.3200 base proves fragile, the bearish wave could stretch towards the 1.3135 barrier and then revisit the 1.3075-1.3028 zone where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.4667-1.2007 downleg is placed. The 1.2952 low from mid-September could be the next target.
In the case the price edges above the July-November constraining zone of 1.3225, the bulls may revisit the almost flat broken trendline and the 50% Fibonacci mark of 1.3340. A decisive close above that border is required to generate fresh buying interest. If efforts prove successful, with the price also piercing through the 20-day SMA, the next resistance could occur somewhere between the 50- and 200-day SMAs at 1.3465 and 1.3525 respectively. Another victory for the bulls here could clear the way towards the tough resistance of 1.3650.
Summing up, a new bearish threat could emerge in USDCAD, but traders need to wait for a confirmation signal below the 1.3200 psychological mark.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0950 ahead of US data
EUR/USD treads water around mid-1.0900s during a sluggish Friday morning in Europe. The Euro pair struggles to extend the previous day’s run-up amid a minor US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. US sentiment data, Fedspeak eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates gains near 1.2800, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2800, off the highest level in 14 months in the European trading hours. The pair awaits more clues to extend the previous surge. The US Dollar attempts a comeback after Thursday's sell-off led by mixed US economic data.
Gold recovers further from multi-month low, back above $1,960
Gold price builds on the overnight goodish recovery from the $1,925-$1,924 area, or a nearly three-month low and attracts some follow-through buying for the second successive day on Friday.
Tezos price to potentially rebound from March lows as indicators exhibit a change in trend
Tezos price experienced a decline similar to most of the cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the month. However, while many altcoins are still painting red on the charts this week, XTZ steadied itself. The digital asset seems to be on the verge of initiating a recovery.
Why we're concerned about the bull
As the week comes to a close, we’re left worried about the state of financial markets. We’ve just come through a run of central bank meetings, and on net, the takeaway has been that central banks remain committed to or seriously thinking about higher rates going forward.