The current USDCAD chart shows the internal structure of a large correction pattern, which most likely takes the form of a cycle triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z.
Perhaps the first four parts of this construction are fully completed, and now the final actionary leg is being built the sub-wave z. Apparently, the wave z takes the form of a primary double zigzag, where the sub-waves are formed.
Thus, the last actionary wave can be formed at the moment.
It may end in the form of a standard zigzag (A)-(B)-(C) near 1.403. At that level, cycle wave z will be at 161.8% of cycle wave y.
Let’s consider an alternative scenario, as seen above. According to this, the formation of a cycle triple zigzag could be fully completed. Therefore, let's assume that the initial part of a new bearish trend is forming.
We assume the construction of a primary double zigzag, which is the beginning in a larger correction pattern.
It is likely that the primary waves have already been completed, each of which is a double zigzag of the intermediate degree.
In the near future, we can expect the formation of a bearish primary wave, which may take the standard zigzag shape (A)-(B)-(C) and end near 1.331. At that level, the primary waves and will be equal.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
