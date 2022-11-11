USDCAD completed a bearish head and shoulders structure following the rejection near the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and the crash below the 1.3500 neckline on Thursday.
The price marked a new two-month low of 1.3291 on Friday, stretching its losses below the crucial long-term resistance line and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020-2021 steep downtrend at 1.3330.
Despite the freefall, the technical oscillators signal that the sell-off is not over yet. Particularly, with the MACD gaining extra negative momentum within the bearish area and the RSI pointing downwards below its 50 neutral mark, the odds are favouring the bears. Also, the latter has yet to reach its 30 oversold level, while the stochastics, although below 20, show no clear trajectory.
If the bearish scenario unveils, the next stop could be around the 1.3222 level, where July’s and September’s bullish actions peaked. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.2006–1.3976 uptrend is positioned in the same location. Crossing below that base, the price may seek shelter near the 1.3120 barrier before testing the key 1.3026–1.3000 region. The latter may attract extra attention as the tentative support trendline from June, the 50% Fibonacci, and the 200-weekly SMA all align here. Note that the 200-day SMA is also approaching that zone.
In case the dollar rebounds back above 1.3330, it may aggressively drive towards the 1.3500 neckline and the 50-day SMA, unless the 1.3425 support turns resistance. A decisive close above the 20-day SMA at 1.3588 may produce another bullish extension to 1.3700–1.3745.
All in all, USDCAD is in a bearish situation, flagging a downward trend reversal and more losses ahead. Another negative extension and, more importantly, a break below 1.3222 would downgrade the bullish medium-term outlook to neutral.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rises above 1.0300 as US Dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in three months above 1.1300. The safe-haven US Dollar resumes its post-CPI downside as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets ahead of the weekend.
GBPUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.1800
GBPUSD has extended its rally and advanced toward 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness, as reflected by a 1% decline in the US Dollar Index, amid improving market mood helps the pair stretch higher.
Gold climbs to multi-month highs above $1,760
Gold continues to push higher and trades above $1,760 for the first time in nearly three months on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy bearish pressure as investors cheer the soft US inflation report and heightened optimism about Chine easing coronavirus restrictions.
FTX files for bankruptcy as Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO
The embattled FTX exchange has reportedly filed for bankruptcy. FTX has been in the spotlight this week following allegations of mismanagement of funds. FTX, the West Realm Shires Services and Alameda Research, including 130 affiliated firms have started proceedings under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy law.
US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide
A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Fed could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.