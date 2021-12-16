USDCAD is higher on the 4h time frame, still trading within a bigger recovery for the last few weeks, but the structure can belong to a higher degree red wave 4) correction on a daily chart. Ideally, the subwave C is now approaching important resistance on a daily chart, here at 1.29-1.3 area where bulls may slow down as pair is seen in a final stage of the fifth wave.
USD/CAD 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Technically USDCAD forms shooting star candlestick pattern on daily chart at resistance zone and RSI failures to make higher swing. Daily closing below 1.2832 makes pair slide more downside.
USD/CAD daily chart analysis
