The USD/ZAR has made a bearish SHS formation. We should see a move down.
MH3 is the right shoulder of the bearish formation. We can see the pin bar rejection at the M H3. The shooting star is the signal for a short trade. The zone is clear. 14.700-72 is the zone where we could see a move down. Watch for a bearish momentum up there. If M H3 stays strong we should see a drop towards 14.460 and 14.210.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
