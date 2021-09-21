The USD/ZAR has made a bearish SHS formation. We should see a move down.

MH3 is the right shoulder of the bearish formation. We can see the pin bar rejection at the M H3. The shooting star is the signal for a short trade. The zone is clear. 14.700-72 is the zone where we could see a move down. Watch for a bearish momentum up there. If M H3 stays strong we should see a drop towards 14.460 and 14.210.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

