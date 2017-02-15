USD/ZAR 1H Chart: Channel Down

Comment: USD/ZAR managed to underperform to an unexpected extent as it broke the channel down pattern that it had been following for the last few days. The pair sketched a large-scale retracement and even re-entered the pattern while executing it, but still managed to distance itself from the broken bottom boundary. We will look for an extended dip due to two reasons – the broken channel and a step underneath August 2016 lows, which had been tested several times at 13.26 and therefore had been set as a solid support-turned-resistance level. The immediate target lies at 13.01 and will open the way for tests of 12.95 if violated.

USD/PLN 1H Chart: Channel Up

Comment: USD/PLN put an end to the month-long downfall by setting a ground at 3.9810 where it began to sketch an ascending channel pattern. The pair had attempted to exit the pattern at the very beginning to create a steeper motion north, but was unsuccessful and returned inside the bounds of the formation. The breakout, however, served as a starting point for a junior channel up with a flatter slope and the next wave down will show whether the pair still follows the senior pattern or if tables have turned in favour of the junior one. We will look for signals around 4.0560 and then 4.0495 – the bottom boundary of the junior pattern to see whichever holds.

Download The Full Trade Pattern Ideas