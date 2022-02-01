Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals.
I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at EURUSD, AUDUSD, Gold (XAUUSD), and the NASDAQ (US100).
Yesterday we were seeing a range-trading opportunity on the US Indices but this seems to have disappeared as the NASDAQ, for example, has broken the upper trend line.
As well, the Stochastic Oscillator is showing no sign of falling below Overbought.
If we look at the daily chart, we can see that price action has broken this key level of resistance which is also the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level.
Yesterday we talked about the opposing forces driving price action in Gold and we see that it has reached the lower trend line.
Price is moving higher and we will keep an eye on the Stochastic Oscillator as it moves higher from oversold.
The rally we just saw in the Stock Markets means a shift from cash to equities which means a weaker USD.
But, keep an eye on the technicals as we see price action on EURUSD reaching the upper trend line in this downtrend.
We see an identical situation with AUDUSD.
Keep in mind, however, that we have a lot of economic news this week and you may want to review yesterday’s video and check your economic calendars.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1250 on Fed dovishness, ahead of data
EUR/USD has been pushing higher above 1.1250 amid the upbeat mood, underpinned by dovish comments from Fed officials. Expectations of looser US monetary policy and better than expected Germa jobs figures boost the pair. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD surges to 1.35, shrugs off Boris' travails
GBP/USD has been advancing toward 1.35, dismissing deeper UK PM Johnson's intensifying political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 57.3 points.
Gold bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,785 region on Monday and ended the day in the green, snapping three consecutive days of the losing streak to the lowest level since December 16. The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the commodity.
DOGE to jump to $0.16
Dogecoin price action resembles Ripple and its lack of volatility. Despite this, investors can expect DOGE to see a minor run-up over the course of this week.
ISM Manufacturing PMI January Preview: Fed policy counts on a continuing US expansion Premium
The Federal Reserve’s new anti-inflation rate policy has an unstated condition: The US must maintain a healthy expansion. Fed governors might find it difficult or impossible to raise interest rates in an economy with weak or stagnant growth.