Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals.

I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at EURUSD, AUDUSD, Gold (XAUUSD), and the NASDAQ (US100).

Yesterday we were seeing a range-trading opportunity on the US Indices but this seems to have disappeared as the NASDAQ, for example, has broken the upper trend line.

As well, the Stochastic Oscillator is showing no sign of falling below Overbought.

If we look at the daily chart, we can see that price action has broken this key level of resistance which is also the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level.

Yesterday we talked about the opposing forces driving price action in Gold and we see that it has reached the lower trend line.

Price is moving higher and we will keep an eye on the Stochastic Oscillator as it moves higher from oversold.

The rally we just saw in the Stock Markets means a shift from cash to equities which means a weaker USD.

But, keep an eye on the technicals as we see price action on EURUSD reaching the upper trend line in this downtrend.

We see an identical situation with AUDUSD.

Keep in mind, however, that we have a lot of economic news this week and you may want to review yesterday’s video and check your economic calendars.