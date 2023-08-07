I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals, let’s look at Gold (XAUUSD), WTI (USOil), NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, and EURUSD.
On Friday the US Non-Farm Payroll report came in lower than analysts’ expectations and the USD lost value quite quickly.
In the case of EURUSD, price action rose to this technical level giving us a great short opportunity.
It was the same with most USD including GBPUSD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD.
The exception was USDCAD. Why?
Well, last Friday’s Canadian employment figures were even worse than the US ones, driving CAD lower.
The daily chart on USDCAD shows us that price action is now at a key level of resistance and we will take a look at this from the technical side tomorrow.
CAD is weaker despite the higher price of WTI which is now in the $82 range.
Last week OPEC agreed to continue production cuts but, if we look at the daily chart, price action is approaching a key line of resistance.
The AUD is still the weakest currency and we will take a look at this from the technical side tomorrow.
Despite the weaker USD and the jump from the NFPs last week, Gold is still trending down and we will also look at this from the technical side tomorrow.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
